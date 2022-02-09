ModernGhana logo
John Dumelo donate items to Likpe Polyclinic

Mr John Dumelo, a politician cum entrepreneur, has donated assorted hospital equipment and consumables to the Likpe Bakua Polyclinic.

The items included suction machines, nebulisers, pulse oximeters, stethoscopes, liquid soap and sanitisers.

Mr Dumelo, making the presentation, said it was aimed at making healthcare accessible and closer to all, especially citizens in the Guan District.

Mr Okrah Dise, the in-charge of the Polyclinic, received the items and expressed gratitude to Mr Dumelo.

He said they would help improve healthcare delivery.

In a related development, Mr Dumelo also donated items to more than 40 widows in Akpafu and also visited students of Bueman SHS who survived a road accident recently.

GNA

