Ghana Tech Lab and Innovation Lab living up to expectations

The Ghana Tech Lab and the Ghana Innovation Lab during a visit by World Bank Vice President, Ousmane Diagana today, appeared to be living up to the expectation of advancing digital skills in young people.

The tech lab, which comprises a programming, robotic, media and machinery design department has trained and is still training young persons in the tech industry to produce their own devices as well as garner other digital skills.

The Vice President of the World Bank for Central and Western Africa, Ousmane Diagana stated that he was impressed by the strategy of the Ghanaian authorities to ride on digitalization to improve the standards of the youth and the nation in general.

According to him, he was happy the Bank had partnered Ghana on this project that saw the creation of jobs.

Mr. Ousmane Diagana also interacted with some trainees at the Ghana Tech Lab as he inquired how the experience had been for them so far.

The innovation hub, which takes young entrepreneurs through development and branding of their ideas, has seen the creation of jobs for a lot of young people who have passed through the initiative. The hub has seen the production of made in Ghana products like rice, beans, granola and many others by its trainees.

Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, stated that the support from the Bank had been amazing and it was rewarding to see that, the seed sown in the tech lab and innovation hub had yielded some positive results.

She added that young people were the face of digitalization and investing in them now would lead to great revenue in the next few years.

“I keep saying that if we give our young people the digital resources they require today, they will provide the human resources for the global world of work in 20-30 years and I think that what we have seen just today is a little exposure to digital technology and skills,” Mrs Ursula stated.

She stressed that the project had impacted about 5,000 young persons and hundreds of jobs are being created.

The sector minister added that government was thankful for the support of the World Bank and all other stakeholders who keep supporting the project.

The Ghana Tech Lab and Innovation Hub are projects funded by the World Bank through the Ministry of Communications.

Mr. Ousmane Diagana, World Bank Vice President for Central and Western Africa region visited the Accra Digital Centre, where the Tech Lab and Innovation Hub are located as part of his visit to World Bank funded projects in the country.

He had previously visited the treatment hub and vaccination center at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital also funded by the World Bank.

He was joined by the Country Director of the World Bank Office in Ghana, Mr. Pierre Laporte, Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu Ekuful as well as some stakeholders.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News Contributor

