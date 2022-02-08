World Bank Vice President for Central and Western Africa visits project sites in Ghana; impressed with progress

World Bank Vice President for Central and Western Region of Africa, Ousmane Diagana as part of his visit to Ghana has visited some World Bank financed projects.

He toured the Korle-bu treatment hub and vaccination center today, February 8.

The treatment hub which is supposed to serve as an ultra-modern facility to care for COVID patients was funded by the World Bank as part of its efforts to aid the country’s fight towards COVID-19.

The 80-bed unit comprises a centre for training and research and a pediatric unit. The facility which is 86% complete will see the use of modern technology to boost the state of healthcare and research.

The World Bank Vice President, Ousmane Diagana stated that he was impressed with the progress made so far with the facility saying, the World Bank was pleased to have partnered government of Ghana.

Speaking to the press, he stated that the World Bank would continue to do its best to help government materialize its vision.

“The World Bank is very pleased to be a part of this; we are a long standing partner of Ghana in all the human capital of Ghana and at the center of health. Today in visiting this facility and the vaccination center, I’m really pleased to note that beyond what you have on the paper you are moving fast. I’m impressed by the quality of the infrastructure,” he stated.

He pledged the continued support of the World Bank towards the country’s development.

Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu also present at the tour stated that, without the support of the World Bank, the country wouldn’t have been able to visualize such facilities.

According to him, the support of the World Bank came at the right time as the money given was not only able to put up the treatment hub, but also provide some medicines to persons of disability and storage for low temperature vaccines.

He added that government had received close to US$430,000,000.00 which had not been totally used.

“World Bank we would want to rely on you for continuous support and Ghana would never fail you. When you put in money here, we will utilize it for the best of our country and the rest of the world,” he stated.

The tour was joined by the Country Director for World Bank, Mr. Pierre Laporte, the CEO of the Korle bu Teaching Hospital, Opoku-Ware Ampomah, the Minister for Health as well as some other stakeholders.

The treatment hub and vaccination center are a part of a plethora of World Bank financed projects in the country.

The treatment hub according to the constructor should be completed by end of February 2022