World Toothache Day: Ghanaians urged to desist from over brushing, not more than 2minutes

Dr. Wallace Odiku-Ollennu, a Dentist, has advised Ghanaians to desist from wiping the enamel of their teeth through over brushing.

He said brushing the teeth for over two minutes could damage the enamel, which protected the inner layers of the teeth against acid, bacteria, plaque and other harmful substances.

Dr Odiku-Ollennu also advised the populace to use toothpastes that contained fluoride (1450-1500ppm) to help prevent cavities and tooth decay.

He said that could protect the teeth against several risk factors such as consumption of excess sugar, alcohol intake, use of tobacco and smoking, which subjected people to tooth and oral problems.

Dr Odiku-Ollennu, also with the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) ahead of the commemoration of the World Toothache Day.

Oral diseases, he said, posed a major health burden for many countries and affected people throughout their lifetime, causing pain, discomfort, disfigurement and even death.

He bemoaned the nonexistence of oral health policy in Ghana and the lack of cohesion among dentists and other health professionals in their line of duty, which he said, was a major challenge in addressing dental health in the country.

The Policy, when formulated, would address issues of oral health education, information, communication, infection prevention and control to support and promote the oral health of the people.

He thus, called on government to hasten the process of developing the Oral Health Policy to address some of those challenges.

Ghana will tomorrow join the rest of the world to mark National Toothache Day, which falls on February 9.

The Day serves as a reminder of the benefits and overall importance of dental hygiene.

According to National Today, a global calendar on national days for commemoration, though the origin of the Day was not known, the unofficial holiday served to remind people that it was important to look out for one's own oral well-being for a happy, healthy, and long life.

It said taking the time to consider and prioritise one's oral health was essential for keeping the teeth healthy and pain-free.

Toothaches, scientifically known as odontalgia, are exactly what they sound like, the pain generated from either one or multiple teeth.

A toothache can make it difficult to eat, sleep, or sometimes even talk.

While they are not worth celebrating, we all can hear up the ways to stop them for good.

The Day is, therefore, celebrated to encourage individuals to be more proactive about visiting dentists and making sure to go for booked cleanings even with a busy schedule for at least twice a year.

It also serves as a reminder to avoid lots of sugary foods at a time, which in turn, may improve one's overall health.

It said one could observe the National Toothache Day by brushing and floss, learning how to care for a toothache, and visit the hospital for a dental check.

GNA