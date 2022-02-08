Reading your tweets about good governance, empathy for the masses is like hearing a harlot — Sam George jabs Gabby

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has lashed out at a member of the ruling NPP Gabby Otchere Darko following his latest attack on former President John Dramani Mahama.

The Founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Otchere-Darko on Monday, February 7, 2022, said in a Tweet that hearing the former President preach about the state of the economy of the country is like listening to a stammerer.

“Listening to John Mahama preach on the economy is like hearing a stammerer (apologies to stammerers), not only boldly criticising Sarkodie’s rap, but trying to convince music lovers that Sarkodie must learn to learn how to verbalise from him, the stutterer,” Gabby Otchere-Darko said in his Tweet.

Having cited the post on Twitter, National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP Sam George did not hold back but replied in equal measure.

The Ningo Prampram MP in a retweet said reading the tweet of Gabby Otchere Darko about good governance and empathy for the masses is like hearing a harlot.