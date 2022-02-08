ModernGhana logo
Come home let's build Ghana together —Ghanaians abroad told

Come home let's build Ghana together —Ghanaians abroad told
Mr Ataa Lartey, Director of Street Academy, has called on Ghanaians in the diaspora to come home and help make the country a better place.

He made the call while receiving study materials-exercise books, pens, pencils, sharpeners, crayons – from Miss Ebony Ambassador UK 2021.

The donation, which had support from, “Africa 2 Diaspora Connections,” was to encourage street children to take formal education seriously.

He received the items on behalf the Accra Street Kids, saying, “the items will help us prepare the kids into the formal education,” and expressed gratitude to the philanthropist.

Miss Samira Mensah, the 2021 winner and ambassador of Miss Ebony UK, pledged to sustain such outreaches with creative workshops to empower young people in Ghana.

Miss Elegant, Bold, Originality, Noble, Youth ambassador (E.B.O.N.Y) pageant is a contest organised to crown a young black beauty from African decent to be a youth representative to her own country.

The Street Academy is a non-formal school institution, located at the Arts Centre in Accra.

There are 620 children who are supported by the Street Academy, with about 80 of them studying at the Academy.

GNA

