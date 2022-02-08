Converting tollbooths to toilets will expose pedestrians to danger — NRSA to Roads Minister

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has urged the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Ghana Highway Authority to reconsider its decision to convert abandoned tollbooths into washrooms.

The Authority said converting the tollbooths into washrooms for use by motorists would create obstruction and expose pedestrians to danger.

Mr Kwame Atuahene, Head of Regulatory, Inspection and Compliance at NRSA, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, on Tuesday.

Roads and Highways Minister, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, on Monday, February 7, 2022, said the government had planned to convert all abandoned tollbooths into decent washrooms for use by motorists.

“We want to refurbish all tollbooth structures to provide proper and decent washrooms for use by motorists to avoid situations where motorists stop to ease themselves indiscriminately,” the Minister said.

Mr Atuahene said the plan could pose major danger to users of the facility and pedestrians alike if precautions were not taken.

He said as a risk management Organisation, it would advise that the tollbooths were totally removed to ensure safety of road users.

Mr Atuahene, therefore, called on the Ghana Highway Authority to subject the plan to a thorough safety scrutiny to ensure that it met safety standards, as well as served the public good.

“We have to assess the safety impact of that plan and that would determine whether it is a better option or not. We could feel strongly that it may not serve public interest or public good,” Mr Atuahene said.

He added that the Authority would follow up on the plan.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways, on Wednesday November 17, 2021, directed the discontinuation of the collection of tolls on all public roads and bridges across the country effective, Thursday, November 18, 2021.

The directive followed the announcement by the Finance Ministry of the scrapping of tolls on all public roads.

The NRSA had earlier called on the sector Ministry to remove the non-functioning booths to prevent any unforeseen occurrences.

Meanwhile, Mr Yaw Atta Arhin, Chairman of the Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation, welcomed the proposal, saying, it would help reduce open defecation in the country.

