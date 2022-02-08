Ghana gov’t lifts travel restrictions on non-Ghanaians from South Korea

The Government of Ghana has finally lifted the travel restrictions on non-Ghanaians travelling from South Korea into the country.

The government through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration issued a statement in December 2021 announcing travel bans on Israel, South Korea, and Malta as part of efforts to curb the importation of the Omicron Variant of the deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The temporary ban on South Korea was subsequently extended from January 2022 to February 3, 2022.

With the timeline elapsing last week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has issued a new statement disclosing that the ban on non-Ghanaians travelling from South Korea into the country has been lifted.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana wishes to inform the general public that the Government of Ghana has lifted the temporary travel restrictions on all non-Ghanaian travellers arriving from South Korea with effect from 4th February 2022,” part of the new statement read.

It concludes, “To this end, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and regional integration wishes to state that the general public should take note of the above and adherer to it accordingly.”

Find a copy of the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration below: