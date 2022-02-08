Retract the disgustful reference against Aowin Constituency – MP tells suspended Sekondi-Takoradi MCE

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Aowin Constituency, Hon. Oscar Ofori Larbi has described as “repugnant and disgustful” the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Abdul Mumin Issah’s reference to Enchi community in the Aowin Constituency as a punishment for 'miscreant' Police Officers.

He said the reference by the MCE is an affront to the good people of Aowin.

He made this statement in a press release he issued on February 7, 2022, in reaction to comments made by the embattled MCE who had some confrontations with a Police Officer recently.

According to Hon. Ofori Larbi, many people in the Aowin Constituency have registered their displeasure over the denigration they suffered as a result of the utterances from the MCE.

He said the MCE made such reference because he had a hazy idea about the flourishing Aowin Constituency.

These feats chalked by the Aowin Constituency, the MP indicated, have been demonstrated and espoused by the Omanhene of the Aowin Traditional Area, Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin Ill, who is the custodian of the Aowin stool lands.

Hon. Ofori Larbi also averred that the Omanhene of the Aowin Traditional Area, Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin Ill had condemned the unfortunate remarks by the suspended MCE calling for an immediate retraction and sincere apology to the people of Aowin from the MCE.

He stated, “… his encounter with the press after he was granted bail did not suggest that he has shown any remorse for his provocative and unrestrained conduct. Ghana is a sovereign state and the Constitution enjoins the destiny of all citizens irrespective of differences in belief systems, cultural, religious, ethnic, tribal and geographical dispositions with regards to duty posts and location of job environment.”

In view of that, the MP indicated his decision to launch processes of informing the Select Committee on Local Government and Rural Development for action to be taken on the matter and possibly, debated on the floor of the House.

He also thanked the people of Aowin for exercising restraint in the midst of all provocations from the utterances from a beleaguered MCE.

He also expressed excitement at the strides made by the Aowinman Youth Association by registering their disgust at the unwarranted behaviour of the MCE towards the people of Aowin, stressing that “it is worth noting that you need not continue to flog a dead horse since the MCE was hauled before court within the same period for related offences.”

Read full statement below: