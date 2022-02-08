ModernGhana logo
[Photos + Videos] Salt FM acquires ultra-modern radio OB Van

By Kwabena Agyare || Contributor
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Fastest-growing media group, Salt Media GH has acquired an ultra-modern Outside Broadcasting (OB) Van to augment operations for its leading brand – Salt 95.9 FM.

The Van which is the first of its kind in Ghana comes with an inbuilt studio and latest broadcasting equipment to provide quality sound for listeners.

The Van is estimated to cost over GHS350,000 having been built from scratch.

The acquisition of the latest technology is in line with the company’s vision to position the brand as one of the market leaders in the media space in Ghana.

Headed by business mogul and philanthropist Ohene Kwame Frimpong, Salt FM has grown to become one of the leading media outlets in the Ashanti Region and Ghana at large.

Salt Media GH owns Salt FM (Asante Akyem-Agogo), Salt TV (Asante-Akyem Agogo) and Saltfmonline.com (Accra)

In an interview with Graphic sometime last year, Mr Frimpong indicated that he has plans of expanding operations to the Greater Accra Region.

“We are doing what we can and praying that God will grant us favour and health to do more. The media conglomerate that we have established is a journey we want to expand across the world in the future. Now that I have established this in my town and given the people there the needed light that they deserve, we have serious plans of expanding our media activities to Accra.

“At the moment, we operate our news website saltfmonline.com from Accra so we are working. We thank the people of Agogo for their warm reception, together we will win,” he stated.

