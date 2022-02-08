West Accra Guards and Sentries Corps of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall holds maiden awards ceremony

The West Accra Regional Corps (WARCORPS) of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall held its maiden awards night at the Dansoman Marshallan Temple in Accra on Boxing Day, December 26, 2021.

Dubbed, "West Accra Guards and Sentries Corps -2021 Excellence Award," the ceremony honoured and conveyed gratitude to deserving members of the Corps and the Noble Order.

The awards night was an all Marshallan affair; graced by the West Accra Regional Grand Knight, W/Bro. Dr. Henry Awuviri and the Regional Noble Lady, Respected Lady, Sister Barbara Dickens. Also in attendance were officers and invited guests from various councils and courts.

Serving as the chairman of the awards, W/Bro. Dr. Andre Kwasi- Kuma, PRPH, PSPH in his opening remarks, gave kudos to the guards and sentries corps.

He said: " A country that does not honour its heroes is not worth dying for. The guards and sentries play a critical role in the operations of the Noble Order and bring with it colour and order."

He emphasized that the awards was exemplary, as it tends to recognize and motivate the WARCORPS to work hard.

"I suggest that for subsequent awards, the criteria are well spelt out and communicated to everyone so that they would know what to do to win and be better prepared for it," the chairman advises.

He went on to commend the organizer of the maiden awards, Worthy Bro. Francis Bernard Kwegyir-Afful, Assistant Supreme Guard for his dedication to the cause of the guards and sentries of the Noble Order and his seminal role in the formation of the WARCORPS.

For his part, Worthy Bro. Kwegyir-Afful, in his welcome speech indicated he was elated to have witnessed the ceremony in his life time, as it has been his dream over the years. Urging support for the WARCORPS, he said: "Please note when we approach you time and time again for assistance it is not because we are not sacrificing enough but it is because we are at our wits end and need your support to achieve the success we so crave for."

Eleven years ago W/Bro. Kwegyir-Afful accepted to serve as Captain of Guards and has since devoted himself to training the guards and sentries of the Noble Order.

Away from the speeches, a short skit performed by the guards and sentries corps brought the house down, as it spotlighted some of the funniest moments during their rehearsals.

The maiden awards capped off with the 2021 Personality of the Year Award going to a very dedicated sentry, Sis. Gifty Dela Ahiawor of (Court 63, Dansoman).

AWARD CATEGORIES AND WINNERS

Award categories were named in honour of the undermentioned benevolent officers:

1. Sir Knight Bro. Victor Derx Baffour Excellence Award for the best Captain of Guards –Winner, Bro. William Seme.

2. MRL Sis. Dame Dr. Agatha Akua Bonney Excellence Award for the best Captain of Sentries – Winner, Sis. Felicia Assibi-Jappason.

3. Sir Knight Bro. Sir James Adomako Performance Award for most dedicated Guard- Winner, Bro. Charles Atombo Botwe.

4. Bro. Prince Emmanuel Agbodjan Performance Award for the Most dedicated Sentry – Winner, Sis. Annita Annorkorang.

5. W/Bro. Henry Awuviri Appreciation Award for the most Supportive Bro.-Winner, Bro. Dominic Barimah.

6. RL Sis Barbara Dicken Appreciation Award for the Most Supportive Sister -Winner, Sis. Gloria Ohene-Adjei.

7. W/Bro. John Zigah Appreciation Award for the Personality of the Year– Winner, Sis. Gifty Dela Ahiawor.

8. Medallions and/or Certificates for all foundation members of the West Accra Corps who have remained loyal and dedicated to the cause of the Noble Order and/or the Corps. This writer, Bro. Dela Ahiawor (council 71, Dansoman) was awarded a medal in this category.