08.02.2022 Social News

Lateness among Ghanaians undermining productivity, development — Posch-Oduro advices public servants

By Amoah-Asare Isaac || Contributor
08.02.2022 LISTEN

Punctuality has been a major problem among Ghanaians since time immemorial and continues to be more compelling nowadays.

Most workers, especially from the public sector and government appointees have been chastised for their lateness to work and public events.

It is in line with this that the National Treasurer hopeful, Mary Posch-Oduro has admonished Ghanaians to respect and work with time to help improve productivity.

"A public servant will tell you to meet him/her at Ministries by 9am but by the time you get there, that person will not even be at the office. Most public servants do not come to work early but closes before time. How can we develop the country with such attitudes," she stressed.

Mary Posch-Oduro complained that "The amazing thing is that the same workers will in turn come back to ask for salary increment knowing well that their productivity is not enough."

The National Treasurer hopeful retreated government's commitment to the development of the nation but called on all Ghanaians to work hard in ensuring the country achieve its target.

