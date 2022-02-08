ModernGhana logo
08.02.2022 Headlines

PAC to use Interpol to arrest Pantang female teacher for running away with state cash

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
08.02.2022 LISTEN

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament says it will use the services of Interpol to have a Madam Afia Nyarkowaa arrested for running away with state money.

Madam Afia Nyarkowaa, a former teacher of the Pantang Nurses and Midwifery School was indicted in the 2018 auditor General’s report for drawing salaries while on study leave.

Although she was expected to pay back the money amounting to GHS70,000, she has failed to do so despite the efforts of the school.

School authorities engaged in the matter have informed the Public Accounts Committee that it has become impossible to have madam Afia Nyarkowaa refund what she owes to the state.

Unhappy with her conduct, James Klutse Avedzi who is Chairman for PAC said Interpol will now be engaged to go after the former Pantang Nurses and Midwifery School teacher.

“Madam you have to contact the director of Interpol, provide the necessary details about her. I am sure you know where she is living now so that they can track her.

“Afia Nyarkowaa who was a teacher at Nursing and Midwifery Training College Pantang who left and earn close to over GHS70,000 salaries that she knew that she wasn’t entitled to yet she received the money. We are getting the Director of Interpol to track her and get the money so that the government can retrieve the money,” Mr. James Klutse Avedzi said while engaging school authorities.

The Public Accounts Committee notes that it will follow the case to the latter to ensure that the money owed to the state is retrieved.

