ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.02.2022 Social News

Indiscipline is a setback to Ghana's development - NPP National Treasurer hopeful

By Amoah-Asare Isaac || Contributor
Indiscipline is a setback to Ghana's development - NPP National Treasurer hopeful
08.02.2022 LISTEN

Ghanaians have been advised to do away with indiscipline and bad attitudes as it thwarts the development of every nation since no President or government can prosper without its citizens being disciplined.

Madam Mary Posch-Oduro in an interview with Accra based Oman FM express worry about the recent insurgence of indiscipline acts among many Ghanaians.

She gave instances of rampant indiscipline on our roads exhibited by both drivers and other road users have contributed to the many road crashes, killing many and injuring others.

"My brother imagine a driver feeling relaxed on a three-tier road and still using the extreme left instead of using the right lane made for vehicles with slow movements. How can drivers of the following vehicles overtake from the right side of the road knowing well that it is not done so," she quizzed rhetorically

Madam Posch-Oduro also spoke against the improper disposal of refuse and littering which is a major challenge to Ghana's environmental health.

She noted that, "It is so sad to see people walking around in town and throwing sachet rubbers and plastic bottles anywhere they like. If government want to tax such products to help it cater for its cleaning too, the same people will blame the government for subjecting them to payment of taxes".

She, however called on Ghanaians to inculcate the habit of self-discipline and patriotism in order to keep the environment safe for good health for all.

Madam Mary Posch-Oduro is vying for the position of National Treasurer in the party's internal elections scheduled for this year.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Over reliance on imports crippling Ghanaian Economy — Dr Stephen Banahene
08.02.2022 | Social News
Retract the disgustful reference against Aowin Constituency – MP tells suspended Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
08.02.2022 | Social News
Society asked to focus on developing potentials of PWDs
08.02.2022 | Social News
IGP petitioned to ensure peace in Bawku
08.02.2022 | Social News
Commercial sex workers take over Kwadaso M/A Basic School
08.02.2022 | Social News
Lateness among Ghanaians undermining productivity, development — Posch-Oduro advices public servants
08.02.2022 | Social News
MP, MCE donates to fire victims at Akyem Osiem
08.02.2022 | Social News
Abu Jinapor gifts GPRTU brand new pickup
08.02.2022 | Social News
Blood money is worth nothing – Pastor
08.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line