MP, MCE donates to fire victims at Akyem Osiem

By Amoah-Asare Isaac || Contributor
At Akyem Osiem in Abuakwa North Constituency, it would be recalled there was a fire outbreak involving three (3) households and six stores including an over the counter drugstore razed by fire.

The Member of Parliament who is also the Deputy Minister of Education in charge of TVET, Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo a.k.a.Hajia kade together with Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Abuakwa North municipality, Hon. Alhaji Omar Bondiga consoled victims.

They further donated bill of GTP Wax clothes, second-hand clothing, foam mattresses, blankets, rubber buckets and bows, rice and other foodstuffs to the fire victims.

The MP was happy no life was lost but advised the people to be cautious with fire especially this dry season to prevent any disaster.

Abuakwa North MCE, Alhaji Omar Bodinga on his part indicated that he will let the Assembly engineers conduct physical assessment of the building to ascertain its structural integrity either to repair or demolish it.

The MCE was not happy with the physical structure of the building as there was less ventilation into the house, which could also be a reason to spark fire outbreak.

He also assured that his outfit and that of the MP would find ways of assisting victims in the long term to cushion them.

Meanwhile, some affected persons who expressed their ordeal to the media indicated that they have lost properties worth thousands of cedis but were also happy nobody died from the incident.

They were grateful to the MP and the MCE for their quick response and urged other corporate bodies and individuals to support them in this trying moment.

