Blood money is worth nothing – Pastor

Man of God, Pastor Leonard Allotey, has warned Ghanaians to stay far from rituals or blood money as it is not worth all the consequences it brings.

Speaking on Happy 98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra with Doctar Cann hosting the show, the pastor noted that the rate at which people are going in for blood money these days is becoming a headache, adding that its only satan’s plan to drag people into condemnation and people are blindly falling for it”.

“Satan has caused the world to go into a lot of suffering. Looking at the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak and other things that are going on, it is just Satan’s way of taking people away from God. The Bible says those who will endure till the end shall be saved, so it is time for us to think about the kingdom of God”, he advised.

According to the pastor, all these happenings have even hindered pastors from talking about the Kingdom of God like they should because even the pastor are also in either one crisis or another. “Everyone is focused on how to make money instead of seeking the Kingdom of God first”.

“The first thing is to seek thee first the Kingdom of God and everything else you want will be added unto you, so you can’t leave the first step and move to the next step of trying to make money”, Pastor Leonard added.

He concluded, “Don’t go for blood money or go through any shortcut to make money. These days, a lot of spiritual men have turned into prophets and they are using angels so they will work out whatever you want but the consequences will later be faced by your family members so just stay away from all that and seek first the kingdom of God”, the pastor further counseled.

