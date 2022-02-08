Power FM Presenter thrown to jail over claims against Akufo-Addo

An Accra High Court (Criminal Court 2) has sentenced the Host of Battle Ground on Power 97.9 FM, Oheneba Boamah Bennie to prison custody for 14 days.

The court presided over by Justice Elfreda Dankyi, fined the broadcaster an amount of GHS 3000 Tuesday morning.

Background

The Attorney General, Godfred Dame dragged Bennie to court last year for contempt of

Court

After the declaration of President Akufo-Addo as the President-elect by the Electoral Commission (EC), Bennie allegedly published a video on his Facebook wall, claiming that President Akufo-Addo had met with eight justices of the Supreme Court, led by the Chief Justice, and had influenced them.

The A-G made a case that through his publication, Bennie wants to tell the public that judges, including the justices of the apex court, decide cases not independently but by taking directives from the President.

Ruling

In her ruling, Justice Elfreda Dankyi held that Oheneba Boamah was guilty of the charge against him and that she was charitable with the sentence.

“I have been magnanimous,” the Justice stated when counsel for Boamah, Victor Kojoga Adawudu prayed the court to be charitable.

