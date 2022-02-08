'National Cathedral belongs to Ghana, contribute towards it to the glory of God' – Eastwood Anaba to residents in north

Reverend Eastwood Anaba, Founder and President of Eastwood Anaba Ministries, has admonished those living in the northern part of the country not to entertain thoughts that the National Cathedral is far away from them and so they will not contribute towards building it.

He said even though the National Cathedral was situated in Accra, it belonged to Ghana, just like any other national monument, and therefore, the need for all to be part of history to build it.

He told people of the northern part of the country that “Let us do something for people to say that even though the north is far away from the National Cathedral, it did something monumental towards the building of the National Cathedral.”

He was delivering a sermon at the Northern Regional launch of Fund Raising for the construction of the National Cathedral held in Tamale over the weekend.

Reverend Anaba said one of the things that would make the church strong in the country was the National Cathedral urging all to be part of history to contribute funds towards its construction.

He said “We may look weak and poor but we will rise up to build the National Cathedral to the glory of God.”

The National Cathedral, which is being constructed as an interdenominational facility, is expected to be inaugurated by the President on March 06, 2024.

Even though construction works are progressing steadily on the project, there is need for funds to complete it on schedule hence the fund-raising activities.

Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, Executive Director of the National Cathedral Secretariat spoke about the fund-raising strategies saying “We want to raise one million people to donate GHc100 every month for two years” to help build the Cathedral.

Dr Opoku-Mensah said efforts were being made to reach out to various stakeholders both home and abroad to raise the needed funds for the project.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister commended the church for the unique roles in human development and socio-economic development of the country.

Alhaji Saibu appealed to all to embrace the National Cathedral project by contributing generously towards the realisation of the project.

Ya-Na Abukari (II), Overlord of Dagbon Traditional Area, who was represented by Sagnari-Naa Yakubu Abdulai, Paramount Chief of Sagnarigu, expressed his support for the vision to build the National Cathedral, and pledged GHc10,000.00 towards it.

GNA