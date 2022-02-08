Enchi transfer saga: Aowin MP demands apology from suspended Takoradi MCE

Member of Parliament (MP) for Aowin Constituency in the Western-North Region has joined the chiefs and people of Enchi to demand an unqualified apology from the embattled Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Secondi –Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Mr. Abdul-Mumin Issah.

According to the MP, Mr. Oscar Ofori Larbi, the MCE’s threat during his altercations with a police officer over some traffic offence in the Takoradi metropolis to transfer the officer to Enchi was distasteful.

The MP said the MCE’s impression as if the Enchi area was a den for miscreant police officers was repugnant and an affront to the good people of Enchi.

This was contained in a statement signed by the MP dated, 7 February 2022.

-Classfmonline