Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources sets up ministerial committee of inquiry

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has set up a Ministerial Committee of Inquiry as part of the ministry’s measures to ensure that mining and mining support services are conducted in a safe and healthy environment.

In its press statement dated February 7, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Jinapor stated that the committee is set up to provide the ministry with recommendations on new policies it could undertake to ensure that mining activities are safe for all and sundry.

The committee is headed by Vice Chancellor of the George Paa Grant University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa, Prof. Richard Amankwah.

“The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is putting in place all these measures to ensure that mining and mine support services, are conducted in a safe and healthy environment that poses no danger to life and/or property. In this regard, I have, on Monday, 7th February, 2022, established a Ministerial Committee of Inquiry under that chairmanship of Prof. Richard Amankwah, Vice Chancellor of the George Paa Grant University of Mines and Technology.”

The committee will specifically undertake a general review of the health and safety regime in the mining industry as well as review existing laws, regulations and guidelines on health and safety standards in the mining industry.

It is also expected to inquire into any matter relating to health and safety in the mining industry and then make recommendations to government for legislative, policy and other reforms it may deem fit.

The committee has been given a month from February 7, 2022 to present its findings and submit recommendations to government for reforms.

The setting up of the committee in connection to the recent explosion at Appiatse, a mining community in the Western Region.

A mining company, Maxam Ghana Limited had its truck carrying explosives to a mining site crash with a tricycle resulting in the explosion at Appiatse on January 20, 2022. Some 13 persons died with hundreds injured.

The government has fined the company with new set of conditions to meet before its permit to operate is restored.