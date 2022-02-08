Coalition of Concerned University Students postpones demo again, joins NDC 'yentua' demo

08.02.2022 LISTEN

The Coalition of Concerned University Students (CoCUS) has today postponed its demonstration to February 10 after the Ghana Police Service disapproved of its routes for the demonstration.

It decided to join various CSOs, youth groups and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 'Yentua' demo on Thursday to register their displeasure.

According to the coalition, at 11:00pm on February 7 on the premises of the University of Ghana, the national and regional leadership of the Ghana Police Service disclosed to them that, the routes for the demonstration which had been previously approved may have to be changed.

The sudden directive has compelled the coalition to postpone the demonstration as changing the routes for the demonstration on such notice would undermine the mobilization efforts of the coalition.

This is the second time the demo had to be postponed. The first one clashed with the ECOWAS meeting that brought together heads of states to Accra following the recent the coup in Burkina Faso.

In the statement, the coalition said the reason the police gave was that the previously approved routes which was from Okponglo to Jubilee House after thorough deliberations would pose as an inconvenience to the public as well as a national security threat to the nation.

The coalition considers the new directive as an attempt to frustrate the demonstration.

“The Coalition considers this as an attempt to prevent students from demonstrating and holding government’s feet to the fire. The presence of esteemed Officers of the Ghana Police Service on campus to serve this notice shows the level of desperation and the vile agenda to frustrate the demonstration,” it stated.