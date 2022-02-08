ModernGhana logo
08.02.2022

We will pay contractors to fix deplorable roads when E-Levy is implemented – Roads Minister

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
08.02.2022

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Atta has disclosed that the government is counting on funds from the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) to pay road contractors it owes.

Through the E-Levy, the government is seeking to charge a 1.75% tax on all financial transactions done electronically that exceed GHS100 per day.

Although government is ready to reduce the charge to 1.50%, the Minority in Parliament has been firm on its opposition to the levy, leading to its rejection several times.

Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the Road Contractors Association, the Minister assured all contractors owed by the government that they will be settled with money from the new levy when it is finally approved.

“When the E-levy is implemented, the road sector will get its fair share. All contractors owed by the government will be paid,” Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Atta said.

The Roads Minister continued, “A number of deplorable roads will be fixed when the E-Levy is introduced because all contractors we owe will be paid. You are going to benefit directly from its implementation. No serious government will joke with its contractors.”

At the same meeting, the Minister also disclosed that his outfit is looking to convert all toll booth structures into decent washrooms for motorists.

“We even want to refurbish all those toll booth structures to provide proper and decent washrooms for use by motorists to avoid situations where motorists stop to ease themselves indiscriminately,” Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Atta stated.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

TOP STORIES

