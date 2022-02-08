Afram Plains: Two nurses rush to the bush to deliver woman in labour

08.02.2022 LISTEN

Two nurses on Monday, February 7, 2022, displayed heroism when they rushed into a bush at Gyata, a farming Community in Afram Plains South District in the Eastern Region to deliver a pregnant woman in labour.

Sources inform Modernghana News that at around 9:15am, a Fulani herdsman in a rush reported to the nurses that one of their women, Salamatu Ampadu was in labour in the bush and in need of help.

A staff nurse, Amos Acheampong, and a Community Health Nurse, Ruby Amenuveve on receiving the news, immediately followed the man to the bush to attend to the woman.

Reports indicate that when the two nurses arrived on the scene, some membranes had already raptured and the head of the baby had started coming out.

Stepping up to the task at hand, the two nurses assisted the Fulani woman and in the space of 15 minutes, managed to help her to successfully deliver a baby boy.

Nurse Amos Acheampong and nurse Ruby Amenuveve subsequently managed the woman and her newborn through a temporal three-stage management process before they were transported on a motorbike for full maternal and newborn care services at the Agyata CHPS Zone.

Checks reveal that bush and roadside deliveries are common in the Afram Plains Area and its environs due to inadequate health facilities.

Residents are also challenged with deplorable and inaccessible roads, often depriving pregnant women in labour of the convenience of moving to health facilities.