Ghanaians hoodwinked, pranked and deceived by Akufo-Addo — Coalition for Social Justice vows to join NDC YENTUA demo

08.02.2022 LISTEN

The Coalition for Social Justice (CSJ) says it will join forces with the youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to embark on the ‘Yentua’ demonstration.

The coalition stated that per their observation of the current challenges the Ghanaian people are facing under the rule of the current government, they have been compelled to endorse and join the NDCs upcoming protest against the E-Levy come Thursday, February, 10.

In a statement signed by its secretary, Awudu Ishaq, the coalition stated that the Akufo-Addo government after making so many promises during their campaign came into power and has delivered next to nothing.

He said the government had more or less pranked Ghanaians.

“This is a government that promised so much goodies in opposition but came into government to deliver too little, disappointing a vast majority of the Ghanaian people who queued under the scorching sun to vote for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP. After five years in government, it is abundantly clear that Ghanaians were hoodwinked, pranked and deceived into putting their hopes in a political party and president that actually cared less about the ordinary Ghanaian.”

They added that, the Akufo-Addo led administration had received more national revenue and contracted loans more than any other government before it and yet, because of corruption, abuse of office, impunity and mismanagement of resources the country is facing an economic crisis.

According to the coalition, the Akufo-Addo government did not need to receive any more revenues since it could not account for previous revenues.

“This is a government that has received more national revenue and contracted loans than every other government in history and yet cannot account for what all that money has been used for. Such a government in our estimation does not need to receive any more revenues until it proves its capacity and preparedness to prudently and judiciously manage and expend what it receives.”

They further added that, like many other stakeholders, they are very much against the E-levy as it would only bring more hardship, and at a time the nation is building a cashless society, such taxation was not in the right.

The NDCs ‘yentua’ demonstration is a protest against the e-levy proposed by government in the 2022 budget. The NDC had previously called on #fixthecountry coalition to join them, but the group declined. The CSJ becomes the first coalition to formally announce its endorsement and participation in the demonstration.