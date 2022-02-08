ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Coalition of Concerned University Students stages ‘students are suffering demo’ today

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Coalition of Concerned University Students stages ‘students are suffering demo’ today
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Coalition of Concerned University Students (CoCUS) will today, February 8, 2022, stage a demonstration in Accra dubbed ‘students are suffering demonstration’.

The exercise is to express the frustration of University students affected by the ongoing strike action for the past month.

“The Coalition of Concerned University Students - COCUS with a collective voice humbly wishes to inform all university students and concerned citizens on details of the long-anticipated protest dubbed #Students_ Are_Suffering Demo,” a statement issued by the group on February 7 and signed by all conveners and leaders of COCUS said.

It concludes, “All Ghanaian students, parents, and compatriots of the general public and all stakeholders are invited to join us in this peaceful protest.”

Today’s demonstration by the University Students is starting from the campus of the University of Ghana, Legon to the Jubilee House.

Students are advised to be law-abiding during the protest.

“All protesters should avoid behaviors that contravene the laws such as open smoking of "Indian hemp", indecent exposure in public, harassing of ladies and citizens, bumping of vehicles, etc,” the statement from the Coalition on today’s demonstration said.

Read a copy below:

28202291207-0g830n4yyt-2699a798-8262-41ed-85d9-1dc1a35875c7

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Maxam Company Limited fined US$6million for Appiatse explosion
08.02.2022 | Headlines
We will pay contractors to fix deplorable roads when E-Levy is implemented – Roads Minister
08.02.2022 | Headlines
Tollbooths to be converted to public urinals — Roads Minister
08.02.2022 | Headlines
Support E-levy for us to pay monies owed you – Amoako-Atta tells road contractors
08.02.2022 | Headlines
We're back to the University we love, University that we're part of its history since 1992 — Prof. Avoke
07.02.2022 | Headlines
It's a pity NPPs entire economic plan hinges on e-levy — Mahama
07.02.2022 | Headlines
Claims of stolen Gh¢12bn is a playback of 2008’s crass but well-crafted, effective mischief - Gabby
07.02.2022 | Headlines
The clock is ticking very fast; swallow your pride and let NDC help you salvage your collapsed economy – Mahama to Akufo-Addo
07.02.2022 | Headlines
Akufo- Addo has no credible plan to get us out of the economic crisis — Mahama
07.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line