Coalition of Concerned University Students stages ‘students are suffering demo’ today

The Coalition of Concerned University Students (CoCUS) will today, February 8, 2022, stage a demonstration in Accra dubbed ‘students are suffering demonstration’.

The exercise is to express the frustration of University students affected by the ongoing strike action for the past month.

“The Coalition of Concerned University Students - COCUS with a collective voice humbly wishes to inform all university students and concerned citizens on details of the long-anticipated protest dubbed #Students_ Are_Suffering Demo,” a statement issued by the group on February 7 and signed by all conveners and leaders of COCUS said.

It concludes, “All Ghanaian students, parents, and compatriots of the general public and all stakeholders are invited to join us in this peaceful protest.”

Today’s demonstration by the University Students is starting from the campus of the University of Ghana, Legon to the Jubilee House.

Students are advised to be law-abiding during the protest.

“All protesters should avoid behaviors that contravene the laws such as open smoking of "Indian hemp", indecent exposure in public, harassing of ladies and citizens, bumping of vehicles, etc,” the statement from the Coalition on today’s demonstration said.

Read a copy below: