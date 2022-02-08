ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.02.2022 Headlines

Support E-levy for us to pay monies owed you – Amoako-Atta tells road contractors

Support E-levy for us to pay monies owed you – Amoako-Atta tells road contractors
08.02.2022 LISTEN

Minister for Roads And Highways is courting the support of road contractors for the government’s controversial 1.75% Electronic transaction Levy (E-Levy).

According to the Minister, their support for the levy will help in raising more revenue, part of which will be used to pay road contractors owed by the government.

Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the Road Contactors Association, the Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta also mentioned that a number of deplorable roads will be fixed when the E-Levy is implemented.

“When the E-levy is implemented, the road sector will get its fair share. All contractors owed by the government will be paid. A number of deplorable roads will be fixed when the E-Levy is introduced because all contractors we owe will be paid. You are going to benefit directly from its implementation. No serious government will joke with its contractors.”

Mr. Amoako-Atta also noted that there are proposals for the various toll booths dotted across the country to be transformed into decent washrooms.

“We even want to refurbish all those toll booth structures to provide proper and decent washrooms for use by motorists to avoid situations where motorists stop to ease themselves indiscriminately.”

His comments come on the back of the National Road Safety Authority's call on the sector Ministry to remove the booths to prevent accidents from occurring since they’re no longer serving their purpose.

—citinewsroom

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Tollbooths to be converted to public urinals — Roads Minister
08.02.2022 | Headlines
We're back to the University we love, University that we're part of its history since 1992 — Prof. Avoke
07.02.2022 | Headlines
It's a pity NPPs entire economic plan hinges on e-levy — Mahama
07.02.2022 | Headlines
Claims of stolen Gh¢12bn is a playback of 2008’s crass but well-crafted, effective mischief - Gabby
07.02.2022 | Headlines
The clock is ticking very fast; swallow your pride and let NDC help you salvage your collapsed economy – Mahama to Akufo-Addo
07.02.2022 | Headlines
Akufo- Addo has no credible plan to get us out of the economic crisis — Mahama
07.02.2022 | Headlines
Mahama writes: Time is ticking for the crisis-ridden Ghanaian economy
07.02.2022 | Headlines
Ghana’s economy at its horrendous low point under Akufo-Addo gov’t – Mahama
07.02.2022 | Headlines
Let’s free ourselves from continuous consequential strangle of rating agencies – Akufo-Addo to African leaders
07.02.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line