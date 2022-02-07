It's a pity NPPs entire economic plan hinges on e-levy — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the Akufo-Addo government is empty of any viable economic plan to save the country from the mess.

According to him, it was a pity that the entire economic plan of the ruling party NPP is largely reliant on the controversial e-levy.

“It is a pity that today, the NPP's entire economic plan hinges on the passage of an E-levy expected to raise a little over Gh¢6 billion. How did we arrive here?”

He added that the President seemed nonchalant about the economic crisis in the country and seemed only interested in pushing the E-Levy which has been rejected by many Ghanaians.

According to the former President, the ruling party has resorted to unhelpful political posturing over suggestions on how to stem the downward spiral, ensure discipline and help the economy to recover.

“It is painfully obvious that beyond the ill-conceived E- Levy, the Akufo-Addo administration has no viable or credible plan of action to get us out of the current economic doldrums into which they have plunged us; meanwhile, there can be collective buy-ins from the Ghanaian people, development partners and the investor community that are being ignored,” he stated.

Former President Mahama urged the elephant party to borrow a leaf from its book and learn how the NDC managed its challenges during 2015.

“As I have indicated previously, the government must as a matter of urgency, borrow a leaf from our sound approach toward the challenges we faced in 2015,” he intimated.

He urged the government to set up a platform and engage stakeholders in a constructive dialogue to provide a better policy to alleviate the current economic crisis.