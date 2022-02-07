ECOWAS working to halt recurrence of coups – Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has stated that President Akufo-Addo as leader of the ECOWAS has provided leadership to address the causes of the division and political instability among member states.

According to her, despite the increasing spate of coup d'etats in the ECOWAS sub-region, Nana Akufo-Addo and the other Heads of State have shown great leadership in helping address the issue of coups in the sub-region.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said this at the Information Ministry's Meet-The-Press series on the back of the series of coup d'etats being recorded in Africa and other developments being undertaken under the Ministry.

Ms Botchwey noted that Ghana has a strong interest in the stability and security of the African continent.

She added that President Akufo-Addo has also been involved in mediation and facilitation processes and also bringing the various parties involved together to explore viable solutions together to tackle national crises that have the potential to affect all.

Ms Botchwey stated that the ECOWAS members are working tirelessly to put a stop to the recurrence of Coup d'etats.

She added that they are working hard to avert the situations whereby Heads of State try to change their Constitutions to favor them.

