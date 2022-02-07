Covid-19 caused 32-page passport booklet shortage – Botchwey

The shortage of the 32-page passport booklet is due to the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on global supply chains, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has announced.

The Minister made the announcement at a Press Conference held in Accra on Monday, 7 February 2022.

Reacting to concerns raised by some persons who applied for the 32-page passport, the Minister said: “I regret to announce that due Covid related disruptions to global supply chains, we currently do not have in stock the 32-page booklet.

“The Ministry placed an order sometime in August last year, but the booklets are yet to be delivered.”

The Minister advised persons who had put in applications for the 32-page booklet to apply for the 42-page passport in the time being.

She further cautioned the applicants against paying middlemen to assist them to acquire passports.

“There is no need for anyone to pay money to middlemen to help them.

“The middlemen do not fast-track the application process so please do not patronise them,” Ms Botchwey stated.

---classfmonline.com