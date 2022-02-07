GAF well-equipped, motivated to deliver — Government

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has been well-equipped and motivated to enable them deliver on its mandates, government has said.

The government said investments have been made to that effect.

The investments include the construction of Forward Operating Base (FOB) in the Western Region which forms part of government’s national strategic programme to protect the country’s oil, gas and other natural resources.

“All these investments are to ensure that the Ghana Armed Forces are well-equipped and motivated to deliver on its mandates of safeguarding the peace, integrity & security of the nation and maintaining Ghana's contribution to international peace & security,” the Presidency announced in a tweet on Monday February 7.