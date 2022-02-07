UTAG Strike: UCC Governing Council to meet Thursday on whether to close schools

The Governing Council of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) is set to meet on Thursday, February 10 to take a decision as to whether to close the school or otherwise, a highly placed source at the university has said.

The move, a consequence of the ongoing strike of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), is in line with its statute, which provides that the school shall close after 21 days of non-academic activity.

Already, some crunch meetings have been ongoing on the way forward, checks by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) last week indicated.

UTAG embarked on a strike on January 10, 2022, to protest what they describe as "worsening conditions of service".

The industrial action is, therefore, intended to compel government to restore the 2012 condition of service, which fixed the Basic and Market Premium of a lecturer at 2,084.42 dollars.

The Association said the current arrangement had short-changed their members' premium by 997.84 dollars.

GNA