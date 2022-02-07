ModernGhana logo
A/R: Man with mental health issues killed at Asokwa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A man with mental health issues has been killed by some unknown persons at Fabi Junction in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The mentally challenged man according to the information gathered was shot dead on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

The Police in the Ashanti Region reports that the deceased was found dead with his intestines gushing out.

A spent cartridge was also found beside the body.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the mentally ill man is a local who had been begging in the area for almost 10 years.

“He’s a lunatic who has been hovering around that area begging for food and money. So those who knew him mentioned his name as Ishmael and he has been around that place for more than 10 years,” Asokwa District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Christopher Owusu Mpianin told Class News in an interview.

He continued, “So the question here that has become a puzzle for us to solve is, what might have been the cause for somebody to kill an innocent person who is even a lunatic and for that matter wouldn’t be an armed robber or a thief. So we’re trying to spread our investigations to find out what actually happened.”

While investigations continue into the murder case, the body of the deceased mentally challenged man has been conveyed and deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy.

