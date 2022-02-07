ModernGhana logo
UEW: Prof. Avoke takesover office with speed; 5 others to follow

By Amoah-asare Isaac
Professor Mawutor Avoke has been reinstated as the Vice Chancellor for the University of Education, Winneba by the Governing Council on Monday, 7th February, 2022.

The embattled Vice Chancellor was reinstated after a ruling by the Winneba High Court after he was axed from office in 2017.

During a short ceremony at the school, Chairman of the Governing Council of the university, Nana Ofori Ansah said the protracted legal battle has been brought to an end by the February 2, 2022 ruling by the Winneba High Court.

He stressed that Professor Avoke’s reinstatement takes immediate effect as the University’s acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Anthony Birikorang goes back to his substantive position as Pro-Vice Chancellor.

Nana Ofori Ansah also announced that the directive of the court to have some other five persons also reinstated is purely a managerial issue and shall be taken care of by the Vice chancellor as he resumes his position.

On his part, Professor Mawutor Avoke announced that, in collaboration with Council, steps shall be taken to have the other persons who were also relieved of their positions at the university to be reinstated in due time.

In order to carry forward the University’s developmental agenda, Professor Mawutor Avoke said all parties at the university must be united and help achieve the dream of making the University the best globally.

Meanwhile, some lecturers and students who spoke to the media expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who partook in the resolution agenda and pledged to support the Vice Chancellor and other five persons.

