A/R: Suspected thief shot dead at Asokwa Fabi

Information available to this portal indicates that a suspected thief has been gunned down at Fabi in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The suspect was found dead in a pool of blood Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Thomas Agyare, the Assembly Member of the electoral area, confirming the incident to filasconews on Monday, February 7, 2022, said, he had a distress call around 5:30am on that fateful day, concerning the incident and rushed to the scene, only to see the lifeless body of the suspected thief believed to be 27-years.

“He was lying on the road, his right hand chopped off, whiles his intestines gushed out from the belly”, he added.

The remains of the man had since been conveyed by the Asokwa Police and deposited at the morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Meanwhile, there were mixed reactions on the grounds, while some residents believe the dead was a thief, others claim he was mentally challenged and not a thief.

Meanwhile, police are yet to identify his assailants.

---DGN online

