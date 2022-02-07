ModernGhana logo
Xavier-Sosu pleads not guilty, case adjourned to March 14

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Francis Xavier Sosu has on Monday, 7 February 2022, pleaded not guilty to Police criminal summons.

The MP had earlier denied the charges when he appeared before the Kaneshie District Court on Wednesday, 1 December 2022.

The court, also directed that the Prosecution serve the MP and his lawyer with documents and witness statements that it intends to rely on when trial begins.

The court has since adjourned sitting to Monday, 14 March 2022.

The Kaneshie District Court had withdrawn the bench warrant it issued for the arrest of the MP.

This was after his lawyers filed for a stay of execution.

The MP prayed the court to set aside the warrant and described it as unlawful and unreasonable.

The warrant was issued after the lawmaker failed to appear in court for the third time.

He has been charged with unlawfully blocking a public road and destruction of public property.

The MP had led his constituents to demonstrate over poor roads in his constituency but the demonstration turned ugly as the protestors blocked some major roads and destroyed public properties.

---classfmonline.com

