A/R: Mentally challenged man killed at Asokwa

A mentally challenged man, whose name was only given as Ishmael, has allegedly been shot dead by some unknown persons at Fabi Junction in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, believed to be in his 30s was found dead on Sunday, 6 February 2022.

Confirming the incident to Class News' Ashanti Regional Correspondent Elisha Adarkwa, the Asokwa District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Christopher Owusu Mpianin disclosed that the man was found dead with his intestines popping out.

A spent cartridge was also found beside the body.

According to the District Police Commander, on the spot investigations revealed that the man had been begging around the place where he was killed for 10 years.

“He’s a lunatic who has been hovering around that area begging for food and money. So those who knew him, mentioned his name as Ishmael and he has been around that place for more than 10 years,” he said.

He noted that investigations have begun to unravel the cause of the man’s death and to ensure the perpetrators are punished.

“So the question here that has become a puzzle for us to solve is, what might have been the cause for somebody to kill an innocent person who is even a lunatic and for that matter wouldn’t be an armed robber or a thief. So we’re trying to spread our investigations to find out what actually happened,” he added.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy.

