E/R: Trailer truck reportedly failed kill four persons at Nsawam

Four persons are confirmed dead and scores injured after a trailer truck ran into some food vendors at Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

The accident occurred at the former Mobil fuel station on Monday February 7.

The trailer truck reportedly failed its brake leading to the accident.

A trailer truck that was carrying cement descending a hill towards and ran over food vendors along side the road injuring some of them in the process.

The victims were sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital by the Police, fire service and NADMO officials, for medical attention.

---3news.com