Suspension of Sekondi-Takoradi Mayor is a warning to all MCEs – Dan Botwe

The Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Mr. Daniel Botwe has indicated that the suspension of Sekondi-Takoradi Mayor, Mr. Abdul-Mumin Issah must serve as a warning to all Municipal Chief Executives in the country.

The Local Government Ministry acting on a directive from President Akufo-Addo through an official release last week confirmed the suspension of the Sekondi-Takoradi MCE after he was arrested and slapped with several charges for exchanges with an Inspector of Police.

Speaking to Journalists on the sidelines of a workshop for MCEs in the Bono Region today, Mr. Dan Botwe said, “Mr. President’s instructions [to suspend Abdul-Mumin Issah] is to let people know that the government will not countenance any conduct of public officers that will go to send wrong signals unnecessarily.”

The Local Government Minister continued, “Certain comments were made that nobody can deny that those comments were made. It is those comments that Mr. President felt that no, under no circumstances should such comments be made and for that matter, such action [suspension] should be taken.”

Meanwhile, the Chamber for local Governance has described President Akufo-Addo’s directive to have the Sekondi-Takoradi Mayor suspended as illegal and with no grounds in the Constitution.

According to Dr. Richard Fiadomor who is president of the chamber, the suspension has no legal basis and for that matter, Mr. Abdul-Mumin Issah can decide to carry on with his work.

“The action the president has taken is a nullity and has no effect. So technically the MCE can go to work today, he can go to work tomorrow,” the Chamber for local Governance told Citi News in an interview.

He explained, “The power to suspend is with the assembly and not with the president. The president should have just drawn the attention of the assembly that this person, his conduct has dragged the name of the assembly in disrepute. Then the assembly would have passed the MCE through what we call the public relations and complaints committee.

“They will take it from there and then the assembly can vote to have him suspended.”