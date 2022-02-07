NLC cancels meeting with UTAG

07.02.2022 LISTEN

The National Labor Commission has today cancelled its meeting with the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) after the latter declined the commissions call to a meeting.

In a letter dated February 7, 2022, the NLC states that, as a result of UTAGs decline to appear before them, it has cancelled the meeting.

UTAG through its counsel, Darko Keli-Delataa and company declined an invitation by the NLC to discuss and sort out their grievances that have led to their strike action on February 4, 2022.

The NLC and UTAG were advised by the court to sort out their issues out of court on February 3, 2022 when the NLC took the matter to court.

UTAGs decision to decline the invitation by the NLC may see the two parties heading back to court of February 10, 2022.

However, Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has met with some Vice-Chancelors of the 15 public universities and is confident that UTAG will call of its strike.

UTAG embarked on the strike action on January 10 after government failed to fulfil its part of the agreement after its earlier strike action in September 2021.

The association says it is plagued by the worsening conditions of service and the inability of the employer to address these problems in given timelines.

In their press release announcing their strike action, the National Executives Council of UTAG stated that it would want the employer to restore its members to the 2013 IMP of 114% of basic salary while formulating policies and guidelines to address the conditions of service.

In all of this, University students are left idle and in the middle of a fight that till now seems unending.