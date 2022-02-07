Akufo-Addo gov’t synonymous to failure; it fails too much – Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has labeled President Akufo-Addo's government as the embodiment of failure.

Speaking to TV3 on Monday morning, the long-serving scribe of the largest opposition party in the country stressed that the current government has continuously failed in delivering what it promised the Ghanaian people.

“The government failed too much. The problem is not about the promises they made. The failure rate is too much. It creates the impression of people who consciously plan to come and deceive the people and get away with it,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia said.

During the long conversation, the NDC General Secretary claimed that President Akufo-Addo's government has led the country’s economy into a hopelessly devastated state.

He said the NDC has watched on keenly and would fix the mess of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government when it snatch power in the 2024 general elections.

“We [NDC] are very ready to govern. We are ready to go to the drawing board because 2025 is not going to be easy. Whoever comes to power in 2025 will inherit a difficult economy.

“We have taken over a hopelessly devastated economy before and we are determined. When we come we will fix this bad Akufo-Addo government economy,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia stressed.