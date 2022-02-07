[Update] Dampare takes over alleged police assault on Media General journalist

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has taken over the case of an alleged assault on Connect FM’s morning show Producer Eric Nana Gyetuah.

Nana Gyetua was on Thursday manhandled by police in the Western Region.

He was accused by the officers of unlawfully taking photographs of them, in the company of some handcuffed suspects, at the God Is Love Chop Bar in Sekondi-Takoradi.

Nana Gyetuah had gone to the eatery for lunch but the confrontation saw him whisked away in a police vehicle.

Eye witnesses say he was kicked, slapped and hit by the police officers’ boots and the butts of their guns.

He returned with a swollen face.

The show producer was asked to report on Tuesday, February 8 after a written statement was taken from him at the police station.

However, on Monday, he had a call from Dr Dampare not to report on the scheduled date and that he will deal with the issue.

The incident comes weeks after Connect FM‘s morning show presenter, Emmanuel Paa Kwesi Simpson, was picked up by the police over a kidnapping story they claimed to be a hoax.

The matter is before the Takoradi High Court.

General Manager of Connect FM Ransford Osei Asare told Johnnie Hughes on TV3‘s New Day on Monday, February 7 that they are unfazed the incidents and will continue to serve their listeners to continue to be Number One in the Region.

“We will continue to remain unshaken,” he stressed.

