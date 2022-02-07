Ghana not the only country downgraded by rating agency – Economic and Political Risk Analyst

An economic and political risk analyst, Dr. Theo Acheampong has stated that, Ghana is not the only country downgraded by the rating agencies as other countries in Africa as well as in Asia and Europe have been downgraded.

Speaking on Accra based Joy FM, he added that, most of these countries have been downgraded as a result of their weak economic fundamentals.

He mentioned that, looking at the fundamentals and the sort of assessment done by Moody’s one cannot help, but come to the same conclusion as the rating agency did.

“Let’s remember that it’s not just Ghana that has been downgraded or just African countries. There are other countries in Asia, Europe and out there that have all been downgraded as a result of their fundamentals.”

He added that, it was right to ask the rating agency questions on how they arrived at some of these conclusions.

According to him, being downgraded does not negate the right to question or appeal their assessment.

On Friday February 4, 2022, Ghana’s long term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings was downgraded by Moody’s Investors Service.

The economy was moved by Moody’s from B3 to Caa1 with the country’s rating review shifting from a negative to a stable outlook.

Moody’s noted that, the downgrade to Caa1 reflects the increasingly difficult task of the government in addressing intertwined and liquidity debt challenges. They added that, weak revenue generation constrains government’s budget flexibility, and tight funding conditions on international markets have forced the government to rely on costly debt with shorter maturity.

Apart from the long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt downgrade, Moody’s also downgraded Ghana’s bond enhanced by a partial guarantee from the International Development Association (IDA, Aaa stable) to B3 from B1, “reflecting a blended expected loss now consistent with a one-notch uplift on the issuer rating.”

It also lowered Ghana’s local currency (LC) and foreign currency (FC) country ceiling to respectively B1 and B2 from Ba3 and B1.

Moody’s recent rating comes barely a month after Fitch downgraded Ghana’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘B-‘from ‘B’ with a negative outlook.

Fitch’s rating is the worst for the country in 22 years.