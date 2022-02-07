Adenta MP opens office for Covid-19 vaccination and SIM re-registration

The Subscriber Identity Module Registration Regulations, 2011, L. I 2006 mandates network operators or service providers to activate a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) only after the subscriber registers the SIM as directed by the NCA, according to the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD), which launched the National SIM Card Registration Exercise across the country last year on October 1, 2021.

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said this when she took her turn at the Minister's Press Briefing at the Ministry of Information's Press Center on, Sunday, 5th September 2021

According to her, every subscriber is required to provide the name and residential or occupational address, date of birth, in the case of an individual; and Certificate of Incorporation, in the case of a body corporate; or registration, in the case of a partnership or an unincorporated body of persons; and an identification document. Only the National Identity Card (Ghana Card) issued to an individual shall be used for registration of SIM cards of Citizens, Foreign Residents, and Foreigners staying in Ghana for more than 90 days.

As the March 2022 deadline for SIM card re-registration approaches, some Ghanaians wishing to register their SIM cards have been criticising the long, serpentine lines they encounter at various telecommunication firms.

As it turns out, since the last working month of 2022, the situation has gotten worse.

Concerned Ghanaians have taken to social media to complain about long lines at telecom offices in order to have their biometric features captured.

Others claim that the procedure is unnecessary because biometric information was given out while registering for the Ghana Card.

Though it is unclear what is causing the long delay, According to certain accounts, Kelni GVG's mechanism for facilitating the exercise was riddled with problems.

Meanwhile, to combat the situation and spread of the deadly coronavirus, Hon. Ramadan Abu Mohammed, Member of Parliament for Adenta Constituency, has opened and gifted his office for the sim card re-registration and covid- 19 vaccination.

READ HIS FULL STATEMENT BELOW

SIM CARD REGISTRATION & COVID-19 VACCINATION ONGOING IN MY OFFICE IN ADENTAN: TODAY IS FINAL DAY

I took a decision to assist my constituents to re-register their sim cards this weekend in my office in the constituency after receiving several complaints from lots of people about the difficulties they had to go through to re-register their sim cards. The programme was originally scheduled for Friday 4th February and Saturday 5th February. However, at the close of the day yesterday, I observed that many people in the queue could not re-register so I have decided to extend the registration exercise by a day.

Meaning, today Sunday 6th February 2022 has been added. From 9am to 5pm you pass by my office to re-register your sim cards. My office is located between Lotto Kiosk Junction and Aviation Roundabout.

I have also set up a table for the Covid-19 vaccination. Come along with your vaccination card if you have already taken a jab. You can still come if you have not been vaccinated at all, my team will give you all the necessary assistance.

Please, come along with your Ghana card and your Digital Address. Thank you