Ejurahene applauds gov't for compensating victims of shooting incident

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng
2 HOURS AGO
Chief of Ejura, Barimah Osei Hwedie II

The Chief of Ejura, Barimah Osei Hwedie II has applauded president Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for compensating the families of victims of Ejura Shooting incident.

Barimah Osei Hwedie II who's the Head of Protocol at the Office of the Vice President commended the government for the help, assistance, kindness, sacrifice to the people of Ejura after a shooting incident that lead to the death of two persons.

"We the people of Ejura will continue to have faith in the leadership of this government because they have indeed proven to be trustworthy.

"The alacrity with which government moved to suport victims of the shooting inciden, bereaved families and the entire Ejura community shows that this administration have the ordinary Ghanaian at heart," he stressed.

The Government on Saturday February 5,2022 send a delegation to Ejura to present a cheque of GH¢500,000 to two families who lost their sons in a shooting incident in the middle of 2021.

The delegation lead by the Deputy Interior Minister Nana Eyiah gave a cheque of GH ¢250,000 each to the two families

