National Chief Imam lauds Ejurahene for promoting peaceful coexistence amongst tribes

The National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Shaributu has praised the chief of Ejura, Barima Osei Hwedie II, for promoting peaceful coexistence amongst tribal groups within his jurisdiction.

Barimah Osei Hwedie II who's also the Protocol Director at the Office of the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana is known for taking some bold measures to resolve disburnces in his community.

Notable among them is his move to amicably resolve a clash between some irate youth of Ejura and military personnel which led to the death of two persons.

Again, there was a misunderstanding between the Imam of the community and Zongo Chiefs over some pertinent issues which threatened to destabilise the peace of the entire community.

Barima Osei Hwedie II and his elders swiftly intervened to resolve the issue.

Owing to the two landmark conflict resolution by the Ejurahene, the Chief Imam noted that , the sense of belongingness under the reign of the Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II , was a key factor for the existing social harmony amongst all identifiable tribal groups in the area.

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, the spokesperson of the National Chief Imam said this on Saturday February 5, 2022 while delivering a speech at an event held to present a compensation to some bereaved families of the Ejura Shooting incident.

He believes that the promotion of good neighbourliness by Barima Osei Hwedie II has helped to foster unity of purpose and peace in the Ejura Traditional Area.

"I was there when Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II led feuding Zongo factions of his community to the office of the National Chief Imam to seal and bless a peace process.

"This I must emphasized is something we at the Imam's office respect so much about the chief," he added.

He uregd chiefs and residents in the area to continue to work together as one people to propel the nation’s development since there could be no meaningful growth in a divided society.