Ejura killings: Government compensates two families with GH¢250,000 each

06.02.2022 LISTEN

Government have presented a cheque of GH¢500,000 to the families of two victims who were shot dead by military officers at Ejura in the Ashanti Region as compensation.

Each family received a cheque for GH¢250,000 on Saturday February 5, 2022.

Mutalar Mohammed and Abdul Nasiru Usif died on June 28, 2021 when a team of military officers shot at a group of irate youth protesting the alleged murder of a social media activist Mahamed Ibrahim popularly known as Kaaka at Ejura

Presenting the cheque, the Deputy Interior Minister Naana Eyiah who lead the team of delegation to Ejura said the compensation is to honour an earlier promise made to the bereaved families.

She expressed regret over the killings and pledged that government will see to it that such incident will not occur again.

The Chief of Ejura Barima Osei Hwedie II who welcomed the delegation at his Palace commended the government for delivering the end of its bargain.

He added that the Ejura Traditional Council will continue to foster the peaceful coexistence the people of Ejura are enjoying now.

He pledged his support to the government in the development of infrastructural projects for security in the area.

He however urged stakeholder to help the traditional council complete an ultra modern Divisional Police Headquarters initiated by the traditional council.

Background

Some irate youth of Ejura on Monday June 28, 2021 took to the streets to protest against an alledged mob attack which lead to the death of Ibrahim Mohamed Kaaka, a social media activist in the area.

The military men who were deployed to ensure security reportedly shot into the protesting crowd leaving two dead with four other persons with gunshot wounds.

Following the melee, a three-member committee of inquiry was set up by the Minister of Interior to probe the issues.

After 22 witnesses, 555 pictures in soft copies, 117 videos evidence, eight documentary evidence, two written statements and two physical evidence, the committee chaired by Appeals Court judge, Justice George Kingsley Koomson concluded its investigation on July 16, 2021.

The committee on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 presented its recommendations to Ambrose Dery, the Minister of Interior.