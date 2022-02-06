I don't take sides in chieftaincy issues — North Tongue DCE rejects allegation against him

Mr Divine Osborn Fenu, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for North Tongu District in the Volta Region, has denied allegations leveled against him at a press conference held by a faction in a chieftaincy dispute, in Dorfor Adidome.

The group accused DCE of meddling in their raging chieftaincy dispute.

But Mr Devine Fenu stated that it is his mandate as the DCE to ensure the peace, secutiry and development of the entire district which is made up of six traditional areas.

He continued that, he has no locus to derermine who is eligible or not to be a chief in any community within the district.

"I refer to our chiefs as custodians of our tradition and values and indeed indespensable development partners. That is the only interest that we have and we intend to continue to pursue this development interest with our cherished chiefs and traditional leaders, ” he stated.

Mr Fenu said this at a short press briefing in Battor to respond to a publication in the Thursday February 3,2022 edition of the New Crusading Guide newspaper accussing him of interfering in the dispute.

The DCE urged the people of North Tongu and all concerned citizens to dismiss the allegations with the contempt its deserves.

He said they are false and lack candour.

Below is the full statement:

The district security picked intelligence that tension was brewing at Dorfor Adidome regarding an impending funeral rites of a disputed chief of the Akata clan of Dorfor, with the stool name Togbui Saho Saho IV and indeed a planned installation of a successor.

Meanwhile there is another claimant to the stool in the same community, bearing same title and alive, allegedly gazatted as well, and whose faction had vowed to prevent the processes planned by the other faction. This narative certainly has the potential to result in violent clashes.

As a result, the district security council (DISEC) invited the parties to a meeting on January 17, 2022 and it was subsequently revealed that, this dispute had been a subject of litigation at a high court and was referred appropriately to the Volta Regional House of Chiefs.

The Judicial Committee of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs also referred the parties to the nearest traditional council since it was a dispute appropriately suited for that level. The parties failed to take advantage of that directive.

In the view of DISEC threfore, the planned burial of the late chief and installation of his successor be stayed and the option of resorting to the nearest traditional council on the orders of the regional house of chiefs, explored first. The other faction was equally cautioned not to unlawfully breach the peace by resorting to violence.

At best, they can resort to a court restraining order, because the district security will not compromise the peace. The the parties acquiesced to the admonishing of the DISEC .

It therefore came as a surprise to DISEC and everyone who knows the me Mr Divine Osborn Fenu the DCE of North Tongue that l could be accused of taking sides in the disagreements, by one of the factions.

I do not know any member of either of the disputing factions.

Indeed I met most of them for the first time at DISEC meeting.I have no interest in the dispute. My only interest, and indeed the interest of DISEC is the peace of the community and the district. That is our only role and we do not intend to shirk this responsibility for anything, irrespective of whatever mischief people will want to play with it for their parochial interest.

I however reiterated readiness to engage further with the factions and ensure the peace is not breached.

END.