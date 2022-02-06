ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kumasi: Another fire outbreak at Adum

Social News Kumasi: Another fire outbreak at Adum
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Another fire outbreak has been recorded in the Ashanti Region bringing the number of recorded fire incidents in that region within this week to three.

The latest incident happened at a shop where baby products are sold at Adum, the Central Business District of Kumasi.

The fire which started at about 4:30 pm on Saturday destroyed baby wares and other products sold at the shop.

26202293605-0g830n4yyt-img-20220206-wa0000

The swift intervention by fire officers prevented the fire from spreading to other shops in the building.

Ashanti Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, ACFO Henry Giwah said his personnel were able to bring the fire under control.

The owner of the building who is also the Chief of Adum, Baffour Agyei Kesse IV called for intensified education on fire safety.

Meanwhile, another fire was also recorded at a portion of the Kumasi Central Market on Saturday night.

The fire Citi News learned started at about 9:30 pm.

The first fire incident recorded in the Ashanti Region this week occurred at the Akwatialine wood market while the second one happened at a grocery shop at Adum.

—citinewsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
If you put God first, He'll prosper you — Rev Bempah to Christians
06.02.2022 | Social News
UEW: Adutwum must supervise implementation of High Court ruling to reinstate Avoke — Eduwatch
06.02.2022 | Social News
West Gonja: Abu Jinapor inspects progress of Damongo Atro-turf pitch, two others
06.02.2022 | Social News
I don't take sides in chieftaincy issues — North Tongue DCE rejects allegation against him
06.02.2022 | Social News
Government compensates families of Ejura killings
06.02.2022 | Social News
KATH doctors lay down tools
06.02.2022 | Social News
Decoupled articulated truck on Accra–Nsawam highway to be towed for safety
05.02.2022 | Social News
E/R: Over 40 passengers onboard bus that caught fire escape death
05.02.2022 | Social News
Stray animals chew all Green Ghana trees at Tema Nkrumah Park
05.02.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line