06.02.2022

Government compensates families of Ejura killings

Government compensates families of Ejura killings
06.02.2022 LISTEN

Government has compensated families of persons who died in the deadly shooting in June last year at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

An undisclosed monetary compensation was given to the families on Saturday, February 5 based on the recommendations of the three-member ministerial committee of inquiry chaired by Justice George Kingsley Koomson .

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, youth in Ejura protested the death of social media activist Ibrahim Anyass, popularly known as Macho Kaaka.

But the protest led to a faceoff with the military, who fired indiscriminately into the crowd, killing two instantly.

A committee of inquiry was set up at the behest of the Minister of Interior to look into the deadly incident.

It has been months since the recommendations of the committee was presented to the Minister.

Among the recommendations is compensations to be given to the bereaved families.

“This compensation offer does not discharge the obligations of the State and its actors to the victims and the Ejura Community, including the prosecution of the offenders,” lawyers for the families stated.

“The families remain committed to pursuing their cause for justice, including pressing the case for the immediate and urgent criminal prosecution of the actors involved in these heinous crimes.”

The lawyers hinted that on Wednesday, February 9, the families will meet the Attorney-General and the Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, to raise the case for the prosecution of the individuals in the commission of the crimes.

—3news.com

