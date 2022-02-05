ModernGhana logo
Decoupled articulated truck on Accra–Nsawam highway to be towed for safety

The Road Safety Management Service Limited recovery truck is assisting the Ghana Police Service to remove a broken-down truck to allow safe and free flow of traffic.

A news brief from the Police said the loaded articulated truck, which broke down with the trailer decoupled from the prime mover, was obstructing Nsawam–Kumasi bound traffic, at Samsam Junction, Medie, between Amasaman and Nsawam on the N6.

It said traffic Police Officers from Amasaman, and Kotoku Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) were at the scene directing traffic.

The brief entreated motorists to approach cautiously with due care and attention to other road users.

It said further updates would be given.

GNA

